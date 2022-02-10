2021 Scholarship Winner

Jingle, imaging and sonic company REELWORLD has partnered with SOUTHERN ALBERTA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (SAIT) in CALGARY, to award scholarships to "Tomorrows Prodction Stars." As part of this exclusive relationship, REELWORLD provides hands-on instruction to all students who participate in SAIT’s Radio, Television and Broadcast News programs and awards a scholarship to the top graduating student of the program each year. The 2021 scholarship was awarded to EMILY MORRISON.

REELWORLD’s RON TARRANT, Director of RED Hits, 2008 SAIT alum and 2016 Outstanding Young Alumni award winner, coaches students on imaging production, voiceover techniques and radio station workflows and best practices, drawing from his personal career experiences as a top-tier imaging producer and voiceover talent.

TARRANT said, "I love that I’m able to share my passion for radio production and voicing with these talented students. SAIT played an instrumental role in my own radio education, so it’s an immense privilege to offer advice and help mold the next generation of radio producers, while at the same time giving back to the community that helped me get my start.”

Program Instructor RICHARD STROOBANT said, "REELWORLD’s involvement in the program has been incredibly beneficial for our students. The training they receive from RON is not only a great learning experience, but it also arms them with the skills required to succeed in radio."

MORRISON added, “This scholarship was the confidence booster I needed to say I can do this!”

