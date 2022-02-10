FY 22 Q3 Results

LIVEONE reported fiscal third quarter 2022 revenues up 72% year-over-year to $32.9 million, a boost from the pandemic-stricken 2021 numbers credited to ticket sales for the SPRING AWAKENING music festival, the addition of merchandising revenue through the addition of CPS, and growth in subscription revenue. Operating loss widened 31% to $10 million, blamed on the same music festival and the impact on the Delta variant and weather on ticket sales. Adjusted EBITDA fell 150% to a loss of $4.8 million. The company reported ending the year with over 1.36 million paid subscribers, a 37% year-over-year increase.

CEO/Chairman ROB ELLIN said, "We expect our strong year-over-year revenue growth to continue throughout calendar 2022 given the expected return of many of our live music events, the increase in substantial advertising and sponsorship deals, and the anticipated continued growth of paid subscribers through partnerships, including TESLA.

"We have strategically pivoted and pulled forward our path and timeline to expected positive adjusted EBITDA, and I am excited that we are now positioned to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time in our history in the upcoming quarter ending JUNE 30, 2022."

The company, which previously announced cost-cutting measures that include cutting back on costs of creating original content and franchises, is holding to its previous guidance for Fiscal 2022 revenues of $112 million to $113.5 million but is updating its previous guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to a $11 million to $12 million loss; Fiscal 2023 revenues are expected to hit between $125 million and $140 million, while Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $4 million - $8 million. The REACT PRESENTS live event subsidiary is expected to have positive Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2023, coming from a $3.8 million loss in 2022 due to the pandemic's effects on the SPRING AWAKENING festival.

LIVEONE is the parent of PODCASTONE, the revenue for which is not broken out in the reported financial statements.

« see more Net News