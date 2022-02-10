Paul Simon: Added To Tibet House Bill

CYNDI LAUPER, PAUL SIMON, STEPHEN COLBERT, JESSE PARIS SMITH & CAMARATA and QUEENSLAND's CHAMBER ORCHESTRA have joined the performers at the 35th annual TIBET HOUSE U.S. VIRTUAL BENEFIT CONCERT LINEUP.on MARCH 3rd. This year will celebrate PHILIP GLASS' 85th birthday and is streaming for the second year in a row via MANDOLIN. Joining the famed composer, who once again curated this year’s lineup, will be previously announced performers KEANU REEVES, TREY ANASTASIO, PATTI SMITH, LAURIE ANDERSON, NATHANIEL RATELIFF, JASON ISBELL, ANGELIQUE KIDJO, MARGO PRICE, PUNCH BROTHERS, THE FIERY FURNACES, TENZIN CHOEGYAL, RUBIN KODHELI, THE SCORCHIO QUARTET along with greetings from IGGY POP, BERNARD SUMNER and others.

Tickets for the 2022 virtual edition are on sale now via MANDOLIN ($25-$250). Also available now are unique sponsor level cyber-tables starting at $5,000. To purchase and for more information on packages, please go here.

All proceeds support the work of TIBET HOUSE U.S., a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the DALAI LAMA to ensure the survival of the unique TIBETAN civilization.

