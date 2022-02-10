Skeeter Nash

HOPKINS FARMS BROADCASTING Classic Rock WZNG-A-W265EE (100.9/1400 THE ZINGER) SHELBYVILLE, TN has hired TIMOTHY GOODRICH, a/k/a SKEETER NASH, for mornings.

NASH, who spent the last four years as a truck driver, began his morning stint on MONDAY (2/7); hehad previous stops on radio at KTPK/TOPEKA, KS, KIXS/VICTORIA, TX, and KDXY/JONESBORO, AR.





