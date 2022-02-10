Z 94.3 Features 'Quality Rock.Less Talk'

MID-WEST FAMILY Classic Hits WZOC (Z 94.3)/SOUTH BEND, IN has transitioned to Classic Rock using the positioner “Quality Rock. Less Talk” effective THURSDAY (2/10).

MID-WEST FAMILY/SOUTH BEND GM/Dir. of Prgramming BILL GAMBLE told ALL ACCESS, "It's more a new coat of paint and a refreshing of the library than a major change."

With the transition, WZOC has added DAVE DIPAOLO for afternoons, replacing JACK REICHART who will continue in the mornings at the cluster's sister AC “Sunny 101.5” WNSN/SOUTH BEND.DIPAOLO will also continue as VP/Business Development & Innovation for MID-WEST FAMILY SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN and morning host as ZACK EAST for AC “98.3 THE COAST” WCXT/GRAND RAPIDS, MI.

Check out WZOC (Z 94.3) here.

« see more Net News