'Shaq's Fun House' Livestream

LIL WAYNE, ZEDD, DIPLO and DJ DIESEL will headline "SHAQ's Fun House," a presentation of VINCO VENTURES and ZASH GLOBAL MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT's ZVV MEDIA PARTNERS with LOMOTIFs digital entertainment network LOMOTV and SHAQUILLE O'NEAL. His Big Game Weekend Party, presented by FTX, and produced by MEDIUM RARE and ABG ENTERTAINMENT, is scheduled to take place on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11th in LOS ANGELES.

Through its exclusive distribution with INSOMNIAC, LOMOTV plans to live stream “SHAQ’s Fun House” on YOUTUBE’s home page throughout the event, deploying its blended media, cross-platform distribution strategy to stream on additional platforms including TIKTOK, INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE and TWITCH.

MAGNIFI U, an immersive, online personal and professional development platform, will join as a sponsor.

Commented ZVV MEDIA PARTNERS' TED FARNSWORTH, “We are excited to be doing this again after our successful live stream of EDC. We are deploying our blended media, cross-platform distribution strategy to increase our audience by utilizing the streams of other video platforms, raising our own visibility and awareness.”

This is the fourth consecutive year that SHAQUILLE O'NEAL will host the ultimate FRIDAY night event leading into football's biggest game of the year. SHAQ's signature event is open to the public.

