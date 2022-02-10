Pill (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

PAUL FEIG and LAURA FISCHER’s POWDERKEG MEDIA is producing a scripted supernatural fiction podcast for the ECHOVERSE podcast studio. "THE DOCTOR IS IN," written by CASSIE KEET, stars ALISON PILL, who is also producing the series, about a medical student turned veterinarian who finds herself tending to werewolves and vampires before ending up in the middle of an underground war.

ECHOVERSE Pres. MARK STERN said, “The minute we read CASSIE’s pilot script, we connected with her smart and irreverent main character. We’re excited to be able to showcase new voices like CASSIE’s and to be partnering with POWDERKEG and ALISON PILL on this unique and unconventional approach to the traditional vampires-vs-werewolves story.”

“LAURA, (Producer) KESILA (CHILDERS), (Producer) GREG (LUBIN) and I are thrilled to bring this unique and fun series to life with our friends at ECHOVERSE,” said FEIG, the director/writer ("FREAKS AND GEEKS," "BRIDESMAIDS," "THE HEAT," "SPY"). “Telling a story like CASSIE’s in podcast form allows us unlimited creativity to explore and expand the boundaries of horror and fantasy, and we can’t imagine a more perfect person to front it all than ALISON. We’re counting the days until the next full moon!”

