Nikki Hilton (Photo: iHeartmedia)

iHEARTMEDIA/HARRISBURG, PA Dir./Strategic Partnerships and TOTAL TRAFFIC AND WEATHER NETWORK/PENNSYLVANIA manager NIKKI HILTON has moved to iHEART's SPOKANE cluster as SVP/Sales. She will report to PACIFIC Region Area Pres. STEVE DARNELL.

“NIKKI is a rising star in our company,” said DARNELL. “She’s got a winning attitude, great energy, and drive. Her proven track record of putting iHEARTMEDIA’s incredible assets to work for our advertising partners and coaching others to do the same makes her the perfect choice to lead our sales team in SPOKANE.”

“I’m excited to lead our sales team in SPOKANE,” said HILTON. “It gives me great pride to grow with a media company that embraces helping our advertising partners evolve in how they tell their story through the power of audio and digital.”

The SPOKANE cluster includes Classic Rock KKZX, Hot AC KCDA, AC KISC (KISS 98.1), Alternative KFOO (ALT 96.1), Classic Hip Hop KZFS-A-K268DL (HOOPTOWN 101.5), and News-Talk KQNT-A.

