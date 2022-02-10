Ian McDonald

IAN McDONALD, a founding member of both KING CRIMSON and FOREIGNER, passed away peacefully on FEBRUARY 9th in his home in NEW YORK CITY, surrounded by his family at the age of 75.

Born JUNE 25th, 1946 in MIDDLESEX, ENGLAND, the master multi-instrumentalist's musicianship was an integral part of launching celebrated progressive rock band KING CRIMSON. His keyboard and woodwind contributions led to the breakout success of the band’s debut album "In The Court Of The Crimson King," which is considered one of the most influential albums of the genre. Blending elements of classical, jazz, and symphonic music, THE WHO’s PETE TOWNSHEND called it “an uncanny masterpiece”.

Joining FOREIGNER in 1976, McDONALD played guitar as well as woodwinds and keyboard on the band’s first three albums: "FOREIGNER," "Double Vision" and "Head Games." These chart-topping albums all reached platinum certification status, producing such iconic rock anthems as “Feels Like The First Time," “Cold As Ice," “Hot Blooded” and “Double Vision."

Most recently, McDONALD’s talents shined in his NEW YORK-based band HONEY WEST.

McDONALD further cemented his legacy with his work as a session musician, playing saxophone, keyboards, flute, vibraphone, and guitar. He appeared on numerous recordings throughout his career, including T. REX’s iconic “Get It On (Bang A Gong)”.

McDONALD is survived by his son MAXWELL McDONALD.

