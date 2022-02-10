-
Matchbox 20 Moves Their Tour To 2023
by Tom Cunningham
February 11, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
MATCHBOX 20 has announced that the band is moving their spring/summer 2022 North American tour dates to the spring and summer of 2023. The move was made to ensure the health and safety of the band and crew, and needless to say, their fans.
ROB THOMAS said, “We are disappointed to have to move the tour into 2023 but are looking forward to playing for all our fans before we know it. We appreciate all your understanding and hanging in with us. We promise we will bring you our incredible show when we see you in 2023!”
Matchbox 20 Spring/Summer 2023 Tour Dates:
Tue May 16
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena
Thu May 18
Auburn, WA
White River Amphitheatre
Fri May 19
Ridgefield, WA
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Mon. May 22
Hollywood, CA
Hollywood Bowl
Wed. May 24
Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center
Thu. May 25
Bakersfield, CA
Mechanics Bank Arena
Sun. May 28
Irvine, CA
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Tue. May 30
San Diego, CA
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Wed. May 31
Phoenix, AZ
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri. Jun. 02
Sparks, NV
Nugget Event Center*
Sat. Jun. 03
West Valley City, UT
USANA Amphitheatre
Sun. Jun. 04
Boise, ID
Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Tue. Jun. 06
Denver, CO
Ball Arena
Thu. Jun. 08
Omaha, NE
CHI Health Center Omaha
Fri. Jun. 09
Sioux Falls, SD
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sat. Jun. 10
Welch, MN
Treasure Island*
Tue. Jun. 13
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Blossom Music Center
Wed. Jun. 14
Clarkston, MI
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Fri. Jun. 16
Cincinnati, OH
Riverbend Music Center
Sat. Jun. 17
Moline, IL
TaxSlayer Center
Sun. Jun. 18
Kansas City, MO
Starlight Theatre
Tue. Jun. 20
St. Louis, MO
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wed. Jun. 21
Oklahoma City, OK
The Zoo*
Fri. Jun. 23
Rogers, AR
Walmart AMP
Sun. Jun. 25
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
Tue. Jun. 27
Birmingham, AL
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Thu. Jun. 29
Dallas, TX
Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri. Jun. 30
Houston, TX
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sun. Jul. 02
Atlanta, GA
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Wed. Jul. 05
Jacksonville, FL
Daily's Place
Fri. Jul. 07
West Palm Beach, FL
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat. Jul. 08
Tampa, FL
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue. Jul. 11
Charlotte, NC
PNC Music Pavilion
Wed. Jul. 12
Raleigh, NC
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri. Jul. 14
Burgettstown, PA
The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sat. Jul. 15
Holmdel, NJ
PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun. Jul. 16
Camden, NJ
BB&T Pavilion
Tue. Jul. 18
Wantagh, NY
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wed. Jul. 19
Bethlehem, PA
The Wind Creek Event Center
Fri. Jul. 21
Gilford, NH
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sat. Jul. 22
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun. Arena
Sun. Jul. 23
Mansfield, MA
Xfinity Center
Wed. Jul. 26
Virginia Beach, VA
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Thu. Jul. 27
Bristow, VA
Jiffy Lube Live
Sat. Jul. 29
Syracuse, NY
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sun. Jul. 30
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Tue. Aug. 01
Darien Center, NY
Darien Lake Amphitheater
Wed. Aug. 02
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage
Fri. Aug. 04
Toledo, OH
Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Sat. Aug. 05
Noblesville, IN
Ruoff Music Center
Sun. Aug. 06
Tinley Park, IL
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Refunds are available at point of purchase. For additional ticketing information, visit www.MatchboxTwenty.com and LiveNation.com.