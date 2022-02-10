2023 Tour Dates

MATCHBOX 20 has announced that the band is moving their spring/summer 2022 North American tour dates to the spring and summer of 2023. The move was made to ensure the health and safety of the band and crew, and needless to say, their fans.

ROB THOMAS said, “We are disappointed to have to move the tour into 2023 but are looking forward to playing for all our fans before we know it. We appreciate all your understanding and hanging in with us. We promise we will bring you our incredible show when we see you in 2023!”

Matchbox 20 Spring/Summer 2023 Tour Dates :

Tue May 16 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Thu May 18 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre Fri May 19 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Mon. May 22 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Bowl Wed. May 24 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center Thu. May 25 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena Sun. May 28 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre Tue. May 30 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre Wed. May 31 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Fri. Jun. 02 Sparks, NV Nugget Event Center* Sat. Jun. 03 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Sun. Jun. 04 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater Tue. Jun. 06 Denver, CO Ball Arena Thu. Jun. 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha Fri. Jun. 09 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center Sat. Jun. 10 Welch, MN Treasure Island* Tue. Jun. 13 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Wed. Jun. 14 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Fri. Jun. 16 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Sat. Jun. 17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center Sun. Jun. 18 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre Tue. Jun. 20 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Wed. Jun. 21 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo* Fri. Jun. 23 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Sun. Jun. 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Tue. Jun. 27 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Thu. Jun. 29 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Fri. Jun. 30 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Sun. Jul. 02 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Wed. Jul. 05 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place Fri. Jul. 07 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Sat. Jul. 08 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Tue. Jul. 11 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Wed. Jul. 12 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Fri. Jul. 14 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake Sat. Jul. 15 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Sun. Jul. 16 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion Tue. Jul. 18 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wed. Jul. 19 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center Fri. Jul. 21 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Sat. Jul. 22 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun. Arena Sun. Jul. 23 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Wed. Jul. 26 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Thu. Jul. 27 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Sat. Jul. 29 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Sun. Jul. 30 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Tue. Aug. 01 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater Wed. Aug. 02 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Fri. Aug. 04 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater Sat. Aug. 05 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Sun. Aug. 06 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Refunds are available at point of purchase. For additional ticketing information, visit www.MatchboxTwenty.com and LiveNation.com.

