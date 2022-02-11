Mack Looking For A New Post

With the news that HEARTMEDIA Hot AC WMIA (93.9 MIA)/MIAMI debuted "THE DJ LAZ MORNING SHOW WITH KIMMY B" (NET NEWS 2/10), that displaces 23-year company veteran and former WMIA morning man MICHAEL MACK.

MACK, who was also part of the iHEARTMEDIA National Format Team, commented, “It isn’t without mixed emotions, which I share with you today, that, after twenty-three years, iHEARTMEDIA and I have parted ways. I have been privileged and blessed to do what I love both locally and nationally and I’m looking forward to future opportunities to lead and grow. As a talent, this is the process of continuous evolution which is ‘uncomfortably exciting,’ but this is what everyone experiences as they strive to be great at their craft. I’m looking forward to seeing where this takes me!”

Reach MACK here or call him at (312) 927-7779 and check out his site.

« see more Net News