RONNIE DUNN of BROOKS & DUNN has formed his own publishing company, PERFECT PITCH PUBLISHING. Four songwriters have already been signed, THOMAS PERKINS, HAYDEN BAKER, ARIEL BOETEL, and former "AMERICA'S GOT TALENT" and "THE VOICE AUSTRALIA" contestant DAKOTA STRIPLIN. Staff members have been named as well, with BRADEN CARNEY, formerly of BIG MACHINE, serving as VP/General Operations and DUNN's daughter, HALEY DUNN, as VP/Writer & Artist Relations.

“I wanted to immerse myself into the incredibly talented writing community in NASHVILLE and see how I might be able to help all writers, both young and old,” said DUNN, who released a new single, "Broken Neon Hearts," TODAY (2/11) from his fifth solo album, "100 Proof Neon," due out this summer.

DUNN will continue to write for his SHOWBILLY MUSIC, according to BILLBOARD, but will sign and mentor young writers signed to the new company. KOBALT MUSIC will handle administration for PERFECT PITCH, as it does for SHOWBILLY.

