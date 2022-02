Maguire

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO WHITE SOX RADIO NETWORK Exec. Producer RYAN MAGUIRE has announced on FACEBOOK that he is moving to GKB's MILWAUKEE cluster as Dir./Content, with direct oversight of News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CD and Sports WKTI (ESPN MILWAUKEE) and assistance for News-Talk WRRD-A-W269DL (101.7 THE TRUTH).

MAGUIRE is the former PD at BONNEVILLE News-Talk KIRO-F/SEATTLE, CBS RADIO Sports WQAM-A/MIAMI, CBS RADIO Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH, ENTERCOM Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY, ENTERCOM Sports WSSP-A/MILWAUKEE, and iHEARTMEDIA Sports WTKA-A/ANN ARBOR. He had been commuting from his MILWAUKEE home for the WHITE SOX job.

