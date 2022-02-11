Detroit Cluster On The Move?

CRAIN'S DETROIT BUSINESS is reporting that iHEARTMEDIA is planning to move its DETROIT cluster from its present suburban location in FARMINGTON HILLS into new offices and studios in DETROIT's gentrifying EASTERN MARKET food warehouse district, just north of downtown.

The building at 2529 Orleans St., now being renovated, is being leased from CHRISTOS MOISIDES and will house Classic Rock WLLZ (DETROIT'S WHEELS), Hip Hop WJLB, Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 955), R&B WMXD (MIX 92.3), AC WNIC, and News WDFN-A (BIN 1130).

