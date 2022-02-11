Nichols (Photo: David "Doc" Abbott)

To celebrate TODAY's (2/11) release of his new album, “Good Day For Living,” QUARTZ HILL RECORDS artist JOE NICHOLS’ SIRIUSXM special, “JOE NICHOLS: Y2K GOOD DAY FOR LIVING LIVE,” will premiere TONIGHT at 7p (CT) on the Y2KOUNTRY channel. The special will air throughout the weekend, with an inside look at the final rehearsal before the kickoff of NICHOLS’ 2022 tour, and his hits and songs from his new album. NICHOLS will also take over SIRIUSXM's The GARTH Channel’s guest DJ hour TODAY at 4p (CT).

In addition to his SIRIUSXM specials, NICHOLS will do a FACEBOOK LIVE backstage video during the first stop of his “Good Day For Living 2022 Tour” at the DIXIE NATIONAL LIVESTOCK AND RODEO SHOW in JACKSON, MS, TOMORROW (2/12), at 5p (CT).

