Industry vet FISH CALLOWAY has been hired by MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country WWQM (Q106)/MADISON to host "FISH WITH FRIENDS" in mornings starting FEBRUARY 21st. It marks a return to the market for CALLOWAY, who did mornings for WZEE (Z104) and WJQM (93.1 JAMZ) earlier in his career. He succeeds STEPH PETERS, who departed last month.

CALLOWAY most recently did mornings at AC WLHT (MIX 95.7) GRAND RAPIDS, MI with longtime on-air partner CONNIE KELLIE (NET NEWS 8/3/17). KELLIE lost a battle with cancer in JANUARY of last year (NET NEWS 1/5/21). After her passing, CALLOWAY took some time to mourn the loss of his friend and 20-year radio partner, and is now ready to start a new phase.

“MADISON has always been my home, and I’m excited to continue my career with such a heritage station like Q106,” said CALLOWAY.

