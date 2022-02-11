Alston, Siegel

WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH-F (GBH NEWS)/BOSTON is revamping the local elements of NPR's "MORNING EDITION" with two new co-hosts and a promotion.

The new hosts are former crosstown BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR "CONSIDER THIS" local host PARIS ALSTON and former POLITICO podcast host and KQED INC. News-Talk KQED/SAN FRANCISCO reporter/anchor/producer JEREMY SIEGEL, who will begin their new roles on MONDAY (2/14) with new features like "What's on Tap," a transportation report "Spill the T," and commentaries from "THE CURIOSITY DESK" host EDGAR B. HERWICK III. In addition, Senior Producer KAREN MARSHALL has been promoted to Executive Producer of the show, which is also adding reports from Arts Reporter JAMES BENNETT.

“Our audiences have told us that mornings matter most when it comes to news. This is when people seek out the information they need to get them going and set the tone for the day ahead,” said GM/News PAM JOHNSTON. “PARIS and JEREMY have the intelligence, energy and authenticity we need to start our mornings right. I know local audiences will relate to their informative and dynamic style.”

