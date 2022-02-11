Rhett To Headline

THOMAS RHETT will headline "AMAZON MUSIC Presents: Country Heat at CRS" on FEBRUARY 23rd. The show will take place during the annual COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR in NASHVILLE. Other artists set to perform include: FRANK RAY, LILY ROSE, CONNER SMITH and MORGAN WADE. The show will be hosted by AMAZON MUSIC's “Country Heat Weekly” podcast co-hosts KELLY SUTTON and AMBER ANDERSON.

“We’re thrilled to bring 'Country Heat' back to CRS this year,” said AMAZON MUSIC Head of Country Music MICHELLE TIGARD KAMMERER. “We’ve curated a lineup leading with superstar THOMAS RHETT, and featuring four stars on the rise who were also selected as 2022 artists to watch by our programming team. We can’t wait for attendees to watch.”

The show will start at 6p (CT) inside the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL’s BROADWAY BALLROOM, and will close out the first day of CRS 2022. Those looking to sign up for CRS 2022 can do so here.

