ADAMS RADIO GROUP Country KGRT (YOUR COUNTRY 103.9)/LAS CRUCES, NM Promotions Dir. and morning co-host MORGAN TAYLOR has exited the station for voice work opportunities with her own company. Her last show was this morning (2/11), and OM/PD ERNESTO GARCIA gave TAYLOR her dream "TAYLOR SWIFT hour as a farewell.

TAYLOR will continue to work with the ADAMS RADIO GROUP, doing weeknights at Top 40 WJFX (HOT 107.9)/FORT WAYNE, IN, where she is known as MASON.

More details to come on finding a replacement to join GARCIA in the mornings on KGRT.

