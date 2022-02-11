-
Morgan Taylor Departs KGRT (Your Country 103.9)/Las Cruces, NM
by Laura Moxley
February 11, 2022 at 10:16 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ADAMS RADIO GROUP Country KGRT (YOUR COUNTRY 103.9)/LAS CRUCES, NM Promotions Dir. and morning co-host MORGAN TAYLOR has exited the station for voice work opportunities with her own company. Her last show was this morning (2/11), and OM/PD ERNESTO GARCIA gave TAYLOR her dream "TAYLOR SWIFT hour as a farewell.
TAYLOR will continue to work with the ADAMS RADIO GROUP, doing weeknights at Top 40 WJFX (HOT 107.9)/FORT WAYNE, IN, where she is known as MASON.
More details to come on finding a replacement to join GARCIA in the mornings on KGRT.