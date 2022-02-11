SUNDAY is WORLD RADIO DAY according to no less than the UNITED NATIONS, but in his "THE LETTER FROM ALL ACCESS NEWS-TALK-SPORTS" column this week, ALL ACCESS Editor-in-Chief PERRY MICHAEL SIMON suggests that what deserves celebration isn't the technology but rather the content it sends out -- the show, not the medium.

"Ultimately," SIMON writes, "people seek out the shows, the music, the entertainment and information. Which makes World Radio Day closer to World Refrigerator Day or World Coffee Mug Day or World Toaster Oven That's Also An Air Fryer Because Air Fryers Are Really Just Little Convection Ovens Day. It's celebrating the vessel, not what's in it."

