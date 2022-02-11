April 9-10th In Waco

Independent Country singer/songwriter WADE BOWEN will host his annual charity concert, BOWEN MUSICFEST, APRIL 9-10th in in his hometown of WACO, TX. The event will take place at BAYLOR UNIVERSITY’s McLANE STADIUM. Other artists set to perform include: PARKER McCOLLUM, DEANA CARTER, LAINEY WILSON, SHENANDOAH, WILLIAM CLARK GREEN, RANDY ROGERS, CASEY DONAHEW, JOSH ABBOTT, JAMIE LIN WILSON, STONEY LARUE, LEE ROY PARNELL and more surprise guests. The event benefits the BOWEN FAMILY FOUNDATION.

“When we launched our annual BOWEN MUSICFEST and BOWEN Classic golf tournament, I never dreamed that we’d still be at it 20 years and millions of dollars later,” said BOWEN. “I’m so proud of the way my family, friends and hometown continue to step up with hearts and hands to help make WACO a better place. At the BOWEN FAMILY FOUNDATION, we believe that music heals, and I can’t wait to see the good we can do for the community with this incredible group of musicians joining us in APRIL.”

Tickets to the event can be purchased here.

