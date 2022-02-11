Tesh

ADAMS RADIO GROUP’s WQTL (KOOL OLDIES 106.1)/TALLAHASSEE, FL, and KWML FM & AM (KOOL OLDIES 104.5 & 570AM)/LAS CRUCES, NM, have picked up THE JOHN TESH RADIO SHOW, "Intelligence For Your Life," fro morning drive. This marks a return for TESH to both markets, where THE JOHN TESH RADIO SHOW was previously on competing stations.

OM/ADAMS RADIO GROUP/TALLAHASSEE JASON TAYLOR said, “We are thrilled to have JOHN TESH as part of the lineup on KOOL OLDIES 106.1. His content is on-target for our listeners, and his show will open up great revenue opportunities for us with sponsorships.”

KOOL OLDIES 106.1 TALLAHASSEE, FL, PD Big WOODY HAYES added, “KOOL OLDIES 106.1 is extremely excited to welcome THE JOHN TESH RADIO SHOW back to TALLAHASSEE and the big bend. He will anchor our daily line-up as our new morning show. Working with SCOTTY and the rest of the TESH team has been easy and seamless. JOHN TESH provides great content on air and amazing sales opportunities. We can’t wait to unleash JOHN TESH on the capital city. I mean, who can’t use some 'Intelligence For their Life'?"

ADAMS RADIO GROUP/LAS CRUCES/OM ERNESTO GARCIA said, "We are very excited to bring JOHN TESH back on the air to the borderland area on KOOL OLDIES 104.5 FM and AM 570. This time you'll be able to wake up with JOHN every weekday morning on your way to start your day."

KOOL OLDIES 104.5 FM AM 570 LAS CRUCES, NM, PD JACKIE MARQUEZ-WILKINSON added, “As a lifelong fan and avid listener, I am proud to welcome JOHN TESH into our community. 'Intelligence For Your Life' is a great way to kick-start your day and set the proper tone for your work week.”

TESHMEDIA’s EVP/Entertainment, SCOTT MEYERS, said, “It's a true pleasure working with the ADAMS RADIO GROUP team! Both stations are extremely proactive in promoting the show, as well as building local sponsorships with THE JOHN TESH RADIO SHOW. We stand ready to do everything in our power to help make the addition of JOHN TESH to mornings a resounding success for both stations!”





« see more Net News