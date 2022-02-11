Hill

Music and entertainment content and services company ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT, has named GRAMMY-Award winning DAN HILL as the Chairman of its newly formed Global Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Committee. HILL will add an integral voice to ANTHEM’s long-term strategy and commitment to ensuring that diversity, equality, and inclusion are part of the company’s overall ethos.

The new committee will aim to foster an inclusive work environment that assists all team members in reaching their full potential, while achieving the greatest results for ANTHEM’s artists, songwriters, clients, and strategic partners. Bringing together employees from all of ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT’s divisions, the committee will actively engage varying levels of seniority, with the shared commitment of amplifying, promoting, and encouraging the company’s DEI work while acting as advisors to ANTHEM’s leadership team on DEI best practices.

HILL was inducted into the CANADIAN SONGWRITER’S HALL OF FAME in 2021 and catapulted to music fame in the 1970s with one of the biggest songs of the decade, "Sometimes When We Touch." He continued to conquer the adult contemporary charts through the 1980s and 1990s with a devoted worldwide fan following. Behind the scenes, he has penned hits for CELINE DION, TINA TURNER, BRITNEY SPEARS, 98 DEGREES, and ALAN JACKSON, and he recently returned to the spotlight in 2020 with his urgent and heartfelt single, "What About Black Lives?," off his 15th studio album, ON THE OTHER SIDE OF HERE.

Anthem Entertainment CEO Helen Murphy said, “We are humbled and grateful to have DAN as Chairman of our DEI committee. In addition to being a Black artist in AMERICA struggling to be treated equally, DAN and his family have been trailblazers for advancing Black rights for over half a century in CANADA and the US. In 1962, DAN’s father was appointed to start the first ONTARIO HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION during a time when the media and the public were resistant to the rights of minorities. ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT is honored to have DAN’s creativity, integrity and amazing life journey as a guiding light.”

HILL added, “I am both honoured and inspired to be the Chairman of ANTHEM’s newly formed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) committee. Since releasing records in the early '70s to present day, I’ve witnessed seismic advancements in the vital work of making the music industry a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable field. And in many respects, ANTHEM has been a front runner in the entertainment business when it comes to implementing DEI initiatives and bringing much needed awareness to the challenges so many creators face. Naturally, there is always more work to be done. I will do everything in my power to further galvanize, implement, and bring awareness to all things related to DEI, both at ANTHEM and throughout the music business as a whole.”





