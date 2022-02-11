Doleac

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to ARISTA NASHVILLE artist ADAM DOLEAC on his engagement to MACKINNON MORRISSEY. The two have been dating for nearly five years.

DOLEAC proposed at the historic FRANKLIN THEATRE in FRANKLIN, TN on WEDNESDAY (2/9). The proposal came as a surprise to MORRISSEY, as she arrived to the theater under the impression that she was seeing a movie with her friends, and that DOLEAC was at a work dinner.

According to PEOPLE, DOLEAC arranged for the marquee sign in front of the theater to read "Never ever gonna want another," which are lyrics from his song, "Another."

DOLEAC shared his excitement on INSTAGRAM, and said, "Never ever 'gunna' want ANOTHER! I know, I know. About time, right?! I love you, forever."





