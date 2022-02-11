Nate Marquez, Dianne Sharp, Lisa Kosty, Catherine Cohen, Michelle Mortimer, Haley Kueltzo

HUBBARD AC WSHE (SHE 100.3)/CHICAGO solicited, collected and delivered over 15,000 handmade VALENTINE’S DAY cards for LA RABIDA CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL during its 6th annual VALENTINE’S DAY Cards for Kids campaign. Over the past 6 years, SHE 100.3 and its listeners have hand-crafted and donated over 65,000 cards.

HUBBARD/CHICAGO VP/Brand and Content JIMMY STEAL said, “We’re so happy to be a part of this wonderful initiative where the power of local radio, coupled with our amazing listeners, spreads such positivity to so many people in our community!”

LA RABIDA CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL Pres./CEO BRENDA WOLF added, "The VALENTINE'S DAY cards we’ve received from SHE 100.3 are such a wonderful way to bring smiles to the faces of our children and their families. We’re grateful for all the cheerful and loving messages from everyone who took the time to create a personal card for our LA RABIDA patients. Thank you to SHE 100.3 and their amazing listeners for continuing this wonderful tradition again this year."

