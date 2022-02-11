The Gary Brian Morning Show

AUDACY's Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101)/LOS ANGELES is getting into the LA RAMS spirit for this weekend's Big Game (2/13) against the CINCINATTI BENGALS. The GARY BRYAN MORNING SHOW teamed up with BRIGHTWOOD ELEMENTARY in MONTEREY PARK to go all in on the hometown RAMS. The school agreed to change their mascot from the BENGALS to the RAMS for this weekend in honor of the game and K-EARTH 101 will be making a $2,500 donation to the school for their after-school sports programs. The RAMS also joined in on the festivities, as the team provided rally towels to the school this morning to get ready for the game.

BRIAN said, “We were thrilled to be with the community today at BRIGHTWOOD ELEMENTARY. Thankfully, Principal GRIEGO got her students on board to change their mascot from a BENGAL to a RAM for the weekend and it was incredible. The kids showed their RAMS spirit with shirts and art projects and now they’re happy to be the BRIGHTWOOD RAMS! It’s all about the kids and it’s all about the RAMS! Go RAMS!”

