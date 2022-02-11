New Wave Alternative Syndicated Show

ADAMS RADIO GROUP Top 40 WOCQ (OC104)/OCEAN CITY, MD PD AARON "GOOSE" SELLER is launching a two-hour weekly specialty show called “ALTERNATIVE REALITY,” featuring 80’s new wave alternative music.

GOOSE said, “As a child of the 80's and a radio personality for more than 20 years, I've always loved listening to Alternative radio. However, hearing the same three DEPECHE MODE and TALKING HEADS songs, or going over to AC stations and hearing the same few songs from THE CARS and U2, I knew there was something missing. There is so much amazing Alternative New Wave music out there. I just want to showcase it. This show is built around music, that when heard, will instantly release endorphins and memories.”

Find a sample of ALTERNATIVE REALITY here. Hear the entire first show and/or reach out to GOOSE at (217) 979-7880 or goose@alternativerealityshow.com.

