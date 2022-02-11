Tickets On Sale Now

LIVE NATION and MASKED GORILLA's Concert Series is returning in 2022 with the LOOKOUT FESTIVAL on SATURDAY, APRIL 2nd, at the HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM Festival Grounds.

The festival will feature hip-hop and rock acts including SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD, $NOT, CITY MORGUE, TRASH TALK, SHOW ME THE BODY, SSGKOBE, KA$HDAMI, ANGEL DU$T, 2KBABY, JESUS PIECE, WHOKILLEDXIX, NARROW HEAD, CMTEN, ZULU, TONY VELOUR, BLISS and more.





