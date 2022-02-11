-
Inaugural 'Lookout Fest' Coming To Hollywood Palladium Grounds
by Charese Frugé
February 14, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
-
LIVE NATION and MASKED GORILLA's Concert Series is returning in 2022 with the LOOKOUT FESTIVAL on SATURDAY, APRIL 2nd, at the HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM Festival Grounds.
The festival will feature hip-hop and rock acts including SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD, $NOT, CITY MORGUE, TRASH TALK, SHOW ME THE BODY, SSGKOBE, KA$HDAMI, ANGEL DU$T, 2KBABY, JESUS PIECE, WHOKILLEDXIX, NARROW HEAD, CMTEN, ZULU, TONY VELOUR, BLISS and more.