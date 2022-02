Job Opening Based In New York

AUDACY has a job opening for Regional Brand Manager for the Alternative Format based in NEW YORK to replace BRYCE SEGALL (NET NEWS 2/9).

The position reports to AUDACY Alternative Format VP MIKE KAPLAN, who is also SVP/Programming KROQ/LOS ANGELES & WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK.

Find more details on this opportunity on ALL ACCESS Job Openings here.

