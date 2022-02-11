Night One Was A Hit

MACHINE GUN KELLY and HALSEY kicked off night one of BUD LIGHT’s SUPER BOWL MUSIC FESTIVAL at CRYPTO.COM ARENA in downtown LOS ANGELES last night (2/10). The three-night festival continues TONIGHT (2/11) with performances by MICKEY GUYTON, BLAKE SHELTON and GWEN STEFANI and MILEY CIRUS and GREENDAY on SATURDAY (2/12) (NET NEWS 11/16).

THURSDAY night was billed as MACHINE GUN KELLY and friends and he kept that promise by bringing out TRIPPIE REDD for their songs “All I Know” and “Candy,” his “big brother” TRAVIS BARKER and WILLOW for their recent collaboration “emo girl.” The co-headliner HALSEY came out ahead of her set and the two performed “forget me too” for the first time ever.

ALL ACCESS' AUSTIN BESSEY was at the show last night and shares the energetic vibe the performance of both HALSEY and MACHINE GUN KELLY brought to the kick off of one of the biggest weekends in Music and NFL Football of the year. Click here to read his review.

