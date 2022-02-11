Highway Radio: No Mask Package

HEFTEL BROADCASTING, owners of the HIGHWAY RADIO stations in CALIFORNIA and NEVADA, has launched a free "No Mask" radio advertising package after NEVADA Governor STEVE SISORAK rescinded the mask mandate statewide last THURSDAY for nearly all indoor public venues.

Commented owner RICHARD HEFTEL, “I’ve lost over $30,000 a month keeping my people hired and my stations running on air serving the greater communities during COVID. This free advertising is a way to get business moving again and people shopping in brick-and-mortar places now that restrictions are removed."

Anyone wanting to take advantage of this opportunity, call (702) 737-9899 for the free NO MASK advertising package.





« see more Net News