Hot 104.1 Shuffles Lineup

AUDACY Urban WHHL-F (HOT 104.1)/ST. LOUIS has announced a new weekday programming lineup, effective today (FEBRUARY 14th).

PRINCESS STORMM moves from her previous time slot of 7p-mid (CT) in the evening to 3p-7p (CT). In addition, the station welcomes THE BOMB DON DJ RAYMOND to host weeknights from 7p-mid (CT).

Commented AUDACY ST. LOUIS VP/Market Manager BECKY DOMYAN, “We are looking to build on the momentum we have already established on HOT 104.1 and introduce this new weekday lineup. Our tremendous team is excited about the opportunity to grow and take our station to the next level.”

The new lineup:

5a–10:00a (CT): “The Morning Hustle”

10a – 3p (CT): JESS Live

3p– 7p (CT): PRINCESS STORMM

7p–12a (CT): THE BOMB DON DJ RAYMOND













« see more Net News