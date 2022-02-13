Kodak Black (Photo: Arturo Holmes / Shutterstock.com)

ATLANTIC RECORDS artist KODAK BLACK is reportedly one of four people shot or injured outside of a WEST HOLLYWOOD restaurant early SATURDAY (2/12) morning after a fight broke out. None of the four suffered life-threatening injuries and are said to be in stable condition.

The fight and shooting occurred outside of THE NICE GUY restaurant in WEST HOLLYWOOD. JUSTIN BIEBER had a private concert performance at the PACIFIC DESIGN CENTER near the restaurant and an after-party was held at THE NICE GUY.

KODAK BLACK, whose legal name is BILL KAPRI is 24-years old. In 2019, he was convicted on a federal weapons possession charge and sentenced to 46 months in prison. He was pardoned in 2021 by President DONALD J. TRUMP.

CBS/LOS ANGELES has more.

