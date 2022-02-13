Beckmann

FRANK BECKMANN, the longtime DETROIT sportscaster and radio talk show host, died this weekend after a battle with vascular dementia at 72.

BECKMANN, most recently a talk show host at CUMULUS News-Talk WJR-A/DETROIT, retired last year for health reasons. He broke into radio at WATZ-A/ALPENA, MI in 1969, later working at WKNR-A and WDRQ/DETROIT before joining WJR in 2972 as a news reporter and moving into sports in 1975, becoming Sports Dir. and calling DETROIT LIONS football, first as analyst and in 1983-1989 as play-by-play voice. He also called UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN football in three stints from 1982-2013 and DETROIT TIGERS baseball on radio in 1995-98 and on TV in 1999-2002. His WJR talk show ran from 2004 through last year.

