Rusk

MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA Active Rock KHTQ (ROCK 94 1/2)/SPOKANE, WA has announced that SCOTT RUSK will be joining the station beginning MARCH 1st as APD and Afternoon host, replacing SCOTT STEELE, who was promoted to PD and Morning Show Host earlier this month (NET NEWS 2/4/22).

RUSK said, "I am so excited to be joining SPOKANE’s winningest radio SUPER BOWL team in a few short weeks! There are so many in the building I have known and worked alongside over our years in the INW and I’m looking forward to more of that time together and developing new relationships too. Being hands on and supporting SCOTTY (STEELE) with ROCK 94 1/2 fits perfectly with my passion and skills. Plus, it’s been my favorite station since the beginning (I’m one of the first 50 card carrying members of the ROCK 94 1/2 VIP program, way before it was known as MPAS). I can’t wait to get on-board, get up to speed and ‘git on it."

RUSH worked with former KHTQ PD GARY ALLEN at Rock KEZE/SPOKANE and at KHTQ, and was the former Afternoon host for iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KKZX/SPOKANE.

« see more Net News