Richard

ANDERSEN CORP. SVP/Chief Human Resources Officer KAREN RICHARD has been elected to the Board of Trustees of MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO.

“I am excited to welcome KAREN RICHARD to the MPR board,” said MPR Pres./CEO JEAN TAYLOR. "KAREN has shown strong leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the workplace and as well as the community. She has a passion for public service, and we are fortunate to have her expertise and thought leadership at the table.”

“MPR’s commitment to expanding its reach to underserved and rural communities in MINNESOTA is vital to meet audiences’ needs,” said RICHARD. “Our public mission is to serve all audiences, and MPR plays an essential role in making these connections and presenting listeners with diverse perspectives, values and beliefs. I am grateful to play a role in building an equitable media organization and I plan on bringing my thoughts and values about what it means to serve all communities to MPR.”

« see more Net News