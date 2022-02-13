Parks Stamper

SALEM Contemporary Christian WFSH (104.7 THE FISH)/ATLANTA midday personality PARKS STAMPER is retiring after two decades. STAMPER's last midday show will be FRIDAY (2/25).



STAMPER shared, “When my husband, GREG, and I prayed about accepting the position at THE FISH, GOD made it clear that it was for a season. I had no idea that the season would last 21 years! I am so thankful to the listeners, coworkers, and sponsors for inviting me into their work and homes to see JESUS CHRIST transforming and literally saving lives.”



SALEM’s VP of CCM Programming & PD MIKE BLAKEMORE added, “We wish PARKS the best after a long distinguished career serving the ATLANTA community. She has touched and changed so many lives over the years. She, more than anyone at THE FISH, sounded like ATLANTA, and was the radio co-worker and friend to millions of listeners during her tenure. PARKS on the air is the same PARKS in person. She is 100% authentic. She cares and prays for our listeners every day. Fortunately for us, she will continue to be a voice on the air on a part-time basis.”

