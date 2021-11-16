Bud Light Music Fest

LOS ANGELES' CRYPTO.COM ARENA was home to some of the biggest musical performances and celebrations of the year over the weekend thanks to the "Big Game" being hosted at SOFI STADIUM in the city on SUNDAY (2/13). ALL ACCESS' AUSIN BESSEY attended the BUD LITE MUSIC FEST over the weekend, which hosted some of the biggest artists in the entertainment business.

Night one included MACHINE GUN KELLY and HALSEY, night two, GWEN STEFANI and BLAKE SHELTON with MICKEY GUYTON, and night three, GREEN DAY and MILEY CYRUS (NET NEWS 11/16).

Click here to read reviews of performances that left fans energetic and excited to be back at live concerts. Night two's performance by co-headliners and married couple STEFANI and SHELTON brought Pop and Country fans together for the "Pre-Big Game" festivities.

