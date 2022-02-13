Angle

JIM ANGLE, former Chief National Correspondent for FOX NEWS and a reporter for NPR, CNN, and ABC NEWS, died WEDNESDAY (2/9) in ARLINGTON, VA at 75.

ANGLE was a reporter and Senior WHITE HOUSE Correspondent for NPR in 1982-90 and anchored for MARKETPLACE in 1990-93 before moving to ABC NEWS in 1993 and CNN briefly in 1996. He was one of the original reporters for FOX NEWS CHANNEL at its launch in 1996, and was named Chief WASHINGTON Correspondent in 2005 and Chief National Correspondent in 2011; he retired in 2014.

