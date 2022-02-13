Lynn Tolliver R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of longtime CLEVELAND radio air personality/PD LYNN TOLLIVER Jr., he died SUNDAY (2/13) from undisclosed medical issues.

The veteran broadcaster was with WZAK (93.1)/CLEVELAND from 1982 through 2000. He exited his VP/Operations position when RADIO ONE purchased the station.

TOLLIVER's career resume included working at MCA RECORDS/DETROIT, columnist for music industry trade publications IMPACT MAGAZINE & JACK THE RAPPER, and singer-songwriter. In 2011, he won a $1.2 million lawsuit against BLACK EYED PEAS over copyright infringement. The group sampled his “I Need a Freak” in their song, “My Humps.”

Funeral details have yet to be announced.

« see more Net News