Veteran Cleveland Air Personality/Programmer Lynn Tolliver Jr. Has Died
by Sam Weaver
February 14, 2022
ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of longtime CLEVELAND radio air personality/PD LYNN TOLLIVER Jr., he died SUNDAY (2/13) from undisclosed medical issues.
The veteran broadcaster was with WZAK (93.1)/CLEVELAND from 1982 through 2000. He exited his VP/Operations position when RADIO ONE purchased the station.
TOLLIVER's career resume included working at MCA RECORDS/DETROIT, columnist for music industry trade publications IMPACT MAGAZINE & JACK THE RAPPER, and singer-songwriter. In 2011, he won a $1.2 million lawsuit against BLACK EYED PEAS over copyright infringement. The group sampled his “I Need a Freak” in their song, “My Humps.”
Funeral details have yet to be announced.