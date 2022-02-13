Jerry Boulding

It's week three of BLACK HISTORY MONTH. ALL ACCESS Urban/R&B Editor SAM WEAVER continues the annual tribute to our late colleague and friend, “THE DOCTOR,” JERRY BOULDING.

WEAVER said, "BOULDING believed that leadership is an acquired skill and getting a historical perspective was an important part of the process. Each year, this one month is a springboard for a year-round focus to constantly update the story of African Americans. We must dictate the narrative of Black history so the stories are not lost, become a victim of revisionist history, or is archived in a warehouse somewhere."

"It's amazing when you think about it. Our ancestors were born free in AFRICA, kidnapped, put on ships, brought to the AMERICAS and the CARIBBEAN, and enslaved. If you equate years to time on a clock, African Americans have been in this country for 5 minutes. Using that as a reference point, Black Americans have overcome many obstacles in a short period of time. Whether it's business, politics, science, film, technology, broadcasting, education, live theater, social media, medicine, journalism, music, sports, or fashion, we're constantly proving that we're a race of leaders and doers. FEBRUARY is a month to highlight what we've done and are doing."

