Tommy 'Kahikina' Ching

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP Hawaiian AC KAPA (99.1 KONA)/HILO, HI brings back TOMMY "KAHIKINA" CHING for the afternoon “Pau Hana Party".

Commented KAPA PD JAZ YGLESIAS, “Listeners will enjoy exactly what the name of the show describes. 'The Pau Hana Party' is just that: a party to celebrate the end of the workday! KAHIKINA puts the 'personality' in radio personality, plus he authentically serves our local audience as a committed member of the BIG ISLAND community for 40-plus years. He’s an industry pro, and I’ve never met any personality more passionate about our trade!"

TOMMY was one of the first DJs to have one microphone and reach the entire state of HAWAII and was one of the personalities that helped launch KAPA FM over 20 years ago.

He is all about his community and has led the annual “FEED A THON” for the HAWAII ISLAND FOOD BASKET for over 20 years, each year with a goal to reach 100,000 lbs. of food donations. For more on his career, go to kaparadio.com.

Added TOMMY, “Life’s different now, but radio is my family, my lifeline, it’s great to breathe again!”

