Top 40: Lil Nas X Scores Another #1; Bieber Top 3; Gayle Top 5; Puth Top 15; Chainsmokrs, Lauren Spencer-Smith Top 20

* LIL NAS X takes over the top spot with "That's What I Want" up 3*-1* and +1238 spins - scoring a third straight off the current album

* JUSTIN BIEBER goes top 3 with "Ghost" up 5*-3* at +997 spins

* GAYLE is top 5, rising 7*-4* with "abcdefu" up 1590 spins

* DOJA CAT is heading toward the top 10 with "Woman" up 14*-12* and +1342 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH goes top 15 with "Light Switch" up 16*-15* and +1002 spins

* Two songs enter the top 20, led by THE CHAINSMOKERS, up 22*-19* with "High" up 1189 spins

* LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH goes 21*-20* with "Fingers Crossed" and is +848 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS leap 34*-29* with "Enemy From League Of Legends" up 857 spins

* TIESTO & AVA MAX leap 37*-31* with "The Motto" up 846 spins

* ANITTA debut sat 38* with "Boys Don't Cry" at +635 spins

* SAWEETIE debuts at 39* with "Closer" featuring H.E.R. with 1093 spins

* ENCANTO (CAST) debuts at 40* with "We Don't Want To Talk About Bruno" at +402 spins

Rhythmic: Post Malone/The Weeknd Hold Top Spot; Kodak Black Top 5; Moneybagg Yo Top 10; Polo G Top 15

* POST MALONE & THE WEEKND hold the top spot for a second week with "One Right Now"

* KODAK BLACK goes top 5, up 10*-4* with "Super Gremlin" featuring SYKO BOB, up 754 spins

* YUNG BLEU x KEHLANI is nearing the top 5, up 8*-6* with "Beautiful Lies" at +377 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO is top 10, up 11*-9* with "Scorpio"

* POLO G hits the top 15, up 16*-14* with "Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)" up 195 spins

* GUNNA surges into the top 20, rising 23*-17* with "Pushin P" featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG at +434 spins

* FIREBOY DML X ED SHEERAN enter the top 20 with "Peru" moving 21*-19* at +188 spins

* MUNI LONG goes top 25, up 30*-25* with "Hrs And Hrs" up 452 spins

* YG has the top debut at 29* with "Scared Money" at +721 spins

* 2 CHAINZ surges 40*-30* with "Pop Music" up 276 spins

* GUCCI MANE debuts at 33* with "Rumors" featuring LIL DURK, at +389 spins

* CORDAE enters at 38* with "Chronicles" featuring H.E.R and LIL DURK at +259 spins

* ROD WAVE comes on at 39* with "By Your Side" at +316 spins

Urban: Bruno/Anderson/Silk Sonic New #1; Kodak Black Runner Up; Ari Lennox Top 10; Gunna, Muni Long, Chris Brown Top 15

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, and SILK SONIC surge to the top spot with "Smokin' Out The Window," up 5*-1* and +262 spins

* KODAK BLACK is the runner up, soaring 8*-2* with "Super Gremlin" featuring SYKO BOB, up 736 spins

* ARI LENNOX goes top 10, up 11*-10* with "Pressur," up 190 spins

* Three songs enter the top 15 this week, led by GUNNA, moving 17*-12* with "Pushin P" featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG at +504 spins

* MUNI LONG leaps 18*-14* with "Hrs And Hrs" up 504 spins

* CHRIS BROWN goes 16*-15* with "Iffy" at +268 spins

* 2 CHAINZ vaults into the top 20, up 30*-19* with "Pop Music" at +757 spins

* FIREBOY DML X ED SHEERAN leap 28*-21* with "Peru" up 433 spins

* YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN has the top debut at 34* with "Black Ball"

* BLUEFACE enters at 35* with "Chose Me," featuring BLXST

* FUTURE is back and debuts at 36* with "Worst Day" with 818 spins

* HOTBOII debuts at 37* with "I Really" featuring 42 DUGG and MONEYBAGG YO

* GAME comes on at 38* with "Eazy" featuring YE

* JIM JONES and MIGOS debut at 39* with "We Set The Trends"

Hot AC: Glass Animals Now Have #1 At 3rd Format; Gayle, Lil Nas X Top 10; Benson Boone Top 15; Chainsmokers Top 20

* GLASS ANIMALS take over the top spot with "Heat Wave," up 2*-1* and having now gone to the top spot at Alternative, then Top 40, and Hot AC

* GAYLE has one of two new entries to the top 10 as "abcdefu" moves 13*-9* and is +613 spins

* LIL NAS X goes top 10 with "That's What I Want," up 11*-10* and +181 spins

* BENSON BOONE is top 15 with "Ghost Town," rising 18*-14* and +210 spins

* THE CHAINSMOKERS leap into the top 20, up 24*-17* with "High," up 555 spins

* ED SHEERAN & TAYLOR SWIFT score a huge debut at 24* with "The Joker And The Queen" with 894 spins

* ENCANTO (CAST) goes 37*-29* with "We Don't Talk About Bruno," up 179 spins

* LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH leaps 38*-30* with "Fingers Crossed," up 198 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS score a big debut at 32* with "Enemy From League Of Legends" at +355 spins

* JAYMES YOUNG enters at 37* with "Infinity," up 73 spins

* THE WALTERS debut at 39* with "I Love You So"

Active Rock: Korn New #1; Foo Fighters Top 5; Shinedown Rise, Falling In Reverse Top 10; Chili Peppers Surge

* KORN take over the top spot with "Start The Healing," moving 2*-1*

* FOO FIGHTERS go into the top 5, up 6*-5* with "Love Dies Young"

* SHINEDOWN go 8*-6* with "Planet Zero," up 345 spins

* FALLING IN REVERSE enter the top 10, up 12*-10* with "Zombified," up 97 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS surge 21*-11* with "Black Summer" with 498 spins

* EDDIE VEDDER enters the top 20, up 26*-19* with "Brother The Cloud," up 118 spins

* BLACK VEIL BRIDES also go top 20, rising 24*-20* with "Crimson Skies"

* HALESTORM score a big debut at 23* with "The Steeple" at +351 spins

* DOROTHY debuts at 38* with "Rest In Peace"

* BAD OMENS enter at 40* with "Like A Villain"

Alternative: Imagine Dragons Hold Top Spot; Muse Top 5; Chili Peppers Top 10; Boywithuke Top 15; Moses, Lavigne Top 20

* IMAGINE DRAGONS hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Enemy From League Of Legend" and are up another 183 spins

* MUSE enter the top 5, up 7*-5* with "Won't Stand Down," up 191

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS surge into the top 10, up 20*-7* with "Black Summer," up 982 spins

* BOYWITHUKE goes top 20, up 16*-14* with "Toxic," at +120 spins

* BOB MOSES hits the top 20 with "Love Brand New," up 22*-18* and +172 spins

* AVRIL LAVIGNE is also top 20 with "Bite Me"

* PORTUGAL.THE MAN return with "What, Me Worry?," entering at 27* and with 453 spins

* BASTILLE debuts at 34* with "Shut Off The Lights," up 128 spins

* SNAIL MAIL enters at 37* with "Valentine"

* MACHINE GUN KELLY and WILLOW debut at 39* with "emo girl"

Triple A: Coin New #1; Alt-J Top 3; Nathaniel Rateliff Top 5; Mitski Top 10

* COIN take over the top spot, moving 4*-1* with "Chapstick" - up 80 spins

* ALT-J goes top 3, rising 6*-3* with "U&ME," up 36 spins

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHTSWEATS go top 5, up 7*-5* with "Face Down In The Moment"

* MITSKI go top 10, up 11*-9* with "The Only Heartbreaker"

* INHALER is top 15 with "Cheer Up Baby," up 18*-14* and +41 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS debut at 19* with "Black Summer," up 268 spins

* LUMINEERS go top 20, moving 28*-20* with "Where We Are," up 87 spins

* BLEACHERS debut at 26* with "How Dare You Want More," up 52 spins

* SPOON enter at 28* with "Wild," up 80 spins

* GANG OF YOUTH debut at 29* with "In The Wake Of Your Leave"

