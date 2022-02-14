Daily Podcast

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON will launch a daily local news update podcast in APRIL. "DMV DOWNLOAD FROM WTOP NEWS." The show, posting on weekday afternoons, will be hosted by investigative reporter MEGAN CLOHERTY and producer LUKE GARRETT.

Dir./Content Integration and Operations CRAIG SCHWALB said, “Launching the DMV DOWNLOAD highlights WTOP’s continued focus on innovation with an investment in two accomplished and respected journalists excited to bring a fresh, local news podcast to life for the DC area.”

“In 20 minutes, we’ll offer listeners context on the day’s biggest stories, going past the headlines with our deep bench of sources and reporters,” said CLOHERTY. “In my mind, if we can wrap up your workday with dependable, interesting content about our community, we’ve done our job.”

“To have the opportunity to bring listeners into our newsroom and dive deep into stories through the DMV DOWNLOAD podcast is nothing short of an honor,” said GARRETT. “If you’re talking about something with your friends or family, we’ll be talking about it in the podcast.”

