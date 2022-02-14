Operation Deal

The debate over who will manage SCHOOL BOARD OF MIAMI-DADE COUNTY noncommercial WLRN and PBS affiliate WLRN-TV/MIAMI has come to a conclusion with a deal making the stations' fundraising arm, FRIENDS OF WLRN, the media management company responsible for the broadcasting operations. The school board will retain the licenses and ownership of intellectual property.

“We are grateful and excited for this opportunity to build on the success and growth WLRN has achieved within the SOUTH FLORIDA market and nationally,” said attorney and volunteer FRIENDS OF WLRN Board Chairman JOSEPH M. GOLDSTEIN. “We are grateful for the collaboration with Superintendent ALBERTO CARVALHO and the MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD who are committed to sustaining independent journalism and safeguarding this important asset for the public.”

