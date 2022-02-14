Partnership

The syndicated BEER GUYS RADIO has moved to DICKEY BROADCASTING COMPANY News-Talk WFOM-A-W292EV (XTRA 106.3)/ATLANTA and THE PODCAST PARK under a new partnership. The show, formerly heard on the crosstown SALEM/ATLANTA cluster, is now airing SATURDAYS at 3p (ET) on XTRA 106.3 and launched on THE PODCAST PARK this week, with DICKEY BROADCASTING COMPANY VP/Integrated Sales and Business Development NICK CONSTANTINO and Dir./Digital Media JOHN PETRINI overseeing the partnership from the station side.

“It’s hard to argue with the perfect pairing of sports and beer,” said Exec. Producer and co-host TIM DENNIS. “We’re excited at the opportunity this provides to spread the word on great beer and breweries and the flexibility and additional reach for our sponsors.”

“Part of our 2022 content strategy was to diversify our podcast offerings on our podcast platform, THE PODCAST PARK. Bringing the BEER GUYS RADIO podcast to our eco-system just makes sense,” added PETRINI. "Beer and sports...how can you go wrong? We are very excited to get this going!”

