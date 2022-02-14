DEI Initiatives Continue

WARNER MUSIC GROUP's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program, which the company outlined earlier this month in its Environmental Social Governance report (NET NEWS 2/1), is taking further shape with the launch of its Global DEI Institute under Global Head of DEI Dr. MAURICE A. STINNETT. The label says that the institute is the first of its kind in the industry. The institute will include the "Movement DEI" education series and the Inclusive Leadership Series for executives as well as the DEI Innovation Lab.

STINNETT said that the company "is taking a bold step toward inclusion, equity and lasting change by institutionalizing this hub of training and innovation. I am thrilled to partner with some of the most brilliant minds in our industry and culture to further develop our leaders and offer educational opportunities for everyone at WMG. As a company, we continue to reflect internally and build the roadmap ahead toward more equity and inclusion, and this Institute will help drive this imperative work. This isn’t a moment we are responding to; this is a commitment that will be baked into the fabric of our company and industry for generations to come.”

CEO STEVE COOPER said, “It’s not enough to just acknowledge problematic histories or the resulting discrimination and miseducation that remain in place. We’ve got to actively break them down and build up new, equitable, inclusive environments where all people can belong – and we’ve got to do it together. Enlisting a wide range of experts, thought-leaders, and innovators will help us continuously evolve a culture of education and empowerment for our people, artists, and songwriters around the globe.”

WARNER MUSIC CHINA Managing Dir. SHERRY TAN said, “The Institute demonstrates that WMG sees DEI as an imperative in every single country we work in. Having this global resource to tap into will be an incredible opportunity for learning and changemaking in the areas we most need to grow.”

WARNER MUSIC LATIN AMERICA Pres. ALEJANDRO DUQUE said, “We’re always looking for new ways to drive collaboration and leverage our creativity at WMG. Bringing together employees from across the world through the Institute to problem solve and innovate to drive greater equity and inclusion at the company will be an amazing way to create change and develop future leaders.”

« see more Net News