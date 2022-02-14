Duran (Photo: Instagram)

DEF JAM RECORDINGS Sr. Marketing Dir. JUSTIN DURAN has joined EPIC RECORDS as VP/Marketing.

EPIC RECORDS EVP/Marketing DAVE BELL said, "JUSTIN has a unique ability to connect with and understand an artist’s DNA to articulate not only where they stand in the marketplace today, but also where they can go tomorrow and beyond. And how to get them there. JUSTIN’s track record across fashion, lifestyle and music speaks for itself and it’s a pleasure to reunite with him for this next step in his career."

DURAN added, "When (EPIC RECORDS Chair/CEO) SYLVIA RHONE calls and asks you to come and be a part of history, there’s not much to think about, you answer the call. You get to work. I’ve always envisioned myself impacting culture at the highest level - and the opportunity DAVE BELL and (EVP/GM) RICK SACKHEIM presented me with at EPIC RECORDS, will allow me to do just that with such an incredible staff and world class roster. It’s a fresh start. It feels like draft day. I'm ready to learn. I’m ready to get to work."

« back to Net News