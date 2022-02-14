Allen, Paisley

Congratulations to STONEY CREEK RECORDS’ JIMMIE ALLEN and ARISTA NASHVILLE's BRAD PAISLEY for jumping from the #3 to the #1 spot this week on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with their single, "Freedom Was A Highway."

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; STONEY CREEK RECORDS VP/Innovation, Radio & Streaming ADRIAN MICHAELS and Dir./National Promotion STAN MARCZEWSKI; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; STONEY CREEK Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARY FOREST FINDLEY, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion MATT VIEIRA, and Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LEXI WILLSON; BBR MUSIC GROUP Mgr./Syndication & Secondary Promotions ELLEN MUNDY FORD and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

