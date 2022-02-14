Glass, McMullan

WARNER MUSIC GROUP SVP/Head of Digital Legal Affairs JON GLASS and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP EVP/Business and Legal Affairs ALASDAIR MCMULLAN have joined the Board of Directors of SOUNDEXCHANGE. GLASS and MCMULLAN fill the seats left vacant when UMG's JEFFREY HARLESTON and WMG's PAUL ROBINSON stepped down from the board in DECEMBER.

GLASS and MCMULLAN "are world-class business and legal affairs experts and proven industry change-makers,” said SOUNDEXCHANGE Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE. “Each will be a key counselor and collaborator as we continue to enhance SOUNDEXCHANGE’s role as a champion for fair pay and a music-tech leader in today’s digitally-driven creator economy.”

HUPPE added that HARLESTON and ROBINSON “each made an indelible impact on our organization. We’ve achieved so much during their tenure, and I appreciate the support and guidance they provided along the way. Each has been instrumental in helping SOUNDEXCHANGE achieve the position that it now occupies.”

